GENDER TRANSFORMATIVE INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation (MWCPA) rolled out its first phase of the Gender Workshop Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Initiative with the intention of creating an enabling environment to ensure integration of all women and girls needs, interest, concerns, contributions and perspectives into policies, strategies, programs and budgets this week.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Honorable Mereseini Vuniwaqa while officiating at the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development (ICD) Workshop at Radisson Resort Conference Room in Nadi on Tuesday said that the Fijian Government acknowledges that Gender equality lies at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which asserts gender equality as both a fundamental human right and a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world if the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets are to be reached by 2030 with ‘No One Left Behind’.

“It is important to emphasise that the ICD is premised on a gender transformative capacity development approach which examines and tackles the social norms, attitudes and systems that are often the root causes of gender inequality in our society,”Minister Vuniwaqa said.

Minister Vuniwaqa informed the participants that the ICD is firmly grounded on approaches that include whole of government, gender transformation, evidence based and partnerships with emphasis on relationship building and on-going capacity development through blended learning and generation of evidence for programs and budgets. “The ICD Initiative is designed for whole of government but through a phased approach. The first phase will see the following nine (9) government institutions participating on this initiative, the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Forestry, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Fiji Police Force,” she added.

Minister Vuniwaqa also encouraged the participants to act as ‘Catalyst’ to assist the process of transformative gender mainstreaming and gender responsive budgeting (GRB) and to progress, coordinate and support the implementation, monitoring and reporting on gender equality commitments.

The ICD is led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in close partnership with the Ministry of Economy with technical support from the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement to complement and support the implementation of the Gender Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRBP).

Minister Vuniwaqa also acknowledged the forty (40) newly appointed members of the Gender Mainstreaming Action Groups representing the nine (9) government institutions and the eight (8) National Gender Equality Trainers for being part of this great initiative. She wished the participants well in implementing Transformative Gender Analysis and Mainstreaming and Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) in their respective ministries and to support the collative efforts towards achieving the goal of gender equality and empowerment of all Fijian women and girls.

The Institutional Capacity Development Initiative (ICD) is a “Whole of Government” initiative with an emphasis on strengthening technical knowledge, skill, competence and resources on Transformative Gender Analysis and Mainstreaming and Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB).