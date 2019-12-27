Gautam Rode to be seen on Bhakharwadi

Bhakharwadi, the slice of life show of Sony SAB will soon be witnessing the entry of a new man in Gayatri and Abhishek’s life. The show continues to gain immense appreciation and support for its relatable and gripping storyline essayed by a phenomenal star cast. Adding to this star cast will be the television heart-throb and immensely talented Gautam Rode. Bhakharwadi will mark Gautam’s debut in the comedy genre.

Gautam will be essaying the role of Abhijeet, a businessman with a 7-year-old son. Abhijeet is a humble man with a charming personality. Whoever meets him, is taken in by his endearing and modest nature. Being a single parent, his only priority is his child’s happiness, which makes him take the decision to re-marry someday, so that his child has a mother.

Thrilled about his entry in the show, Gautam Rode said, “I really like the show, Bhakharwadi on Sony SAB as it is different from what goes on television these days. I like the writing, the screenplay and the storyline of this show. I am also fond of both Paresh (Ganatra) bhai and Deven (Bhojani) bhai. Secondly, J.D. (Majethia) bhai and Aatish (Kapadia) bhai are like family to me, as my first television show, Baa Bahu aur Baby was with them. So, one day as we were chatting, I expressed my liking towards ‘Bhakharwadi’ and just a few days back I received a call from them for the role of Abhijeet in the show. I really liked the character and the track and hence agreed to it.”

Gautam further added, “My role Abhijeet is a special appearance in the show and he is a perfect guy who will be loved by everyone from kids to young girls to elderly people.”