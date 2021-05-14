GARBAGE COLLECTION FOR SUVA AND NAUSORI TO CONTINUE AS NORMAL

In preparation for the scheduled lockdown for the Suva-Nausori zone, the Ministry of Local Government wishes to advise that garbage collection will continue in Suva and Nausori during the lockdown period. This is to ensure that we have a safe and clean environment during such crucial times.

The public is reminded that the lockdown will come into effect for Suva- Nausori zone from 11pm on 14 May until 4am on 19 May 2021.

“The Municipal Councils in these respective municipalities have been tasked to ensure essential services, such as solid waste management, continue with minimal disruptions during the lockdown period. These service will continue in line with the necessary health protocols, as we try to deal with the pandemic and support Fiji’s contact tracing efforts,” the line Minister, Hon. Premila Kumar said.

The councils and workers have been directed to follow COVID-Safe measures such as wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and regularly sanitizing. There is no flexibility and/or compromise in adhering to the protocols that are in place.

Consumers are further advised that the Nausori Market is now fully operational, following the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) assessment and approval yesterday. The market premises are safe for consumers to buy the essential services, as we approach the lockdown period.

The Makoi Market remains closed until further advice from the MHMS. In the meantime, consumers have the option to buy their market produces from the Laqere Market.

“The vendors, consumers and ratepayers must exercise responsibility and ensure compliance with COVID-Safe measures at all times. We cannot put other people’s lives at risk whilst we are out shopping. To minimise overcrowding at the markets, I urge everyone to plan their visits accordingly and to do so without going in groups, to avoid contact with those outside their bubbles”, reiterated the Minister.

The markets in the Suva and Nausori corridor will be closed during the lockdown period.