GAME CHANGER FOR WOMEN IN SPORT

Accelerating change in women’s sport to encourage participation and leadership is the key focus of a new advisory body set up by the NSW Government.

The Game Changers Ministerial Advisory Council has been established by Minister for Sport Natalie Ward to provide strategic advice on how to fast-track women to take part in all levels of sport, both on and off the field.

“It’s been fantastic to see the profile of women’s sport accelerate in recent years, but we know there is still much more we can do to encourage a greater representation of women and invest in their future,” Mrs Ward said.

“The new Advisory Council presents a terrific opportunity to come up with innovative ideas and strategies to provide an even better pathway in sport for our women and girls.

“Women have a vital role to play, whether they are leaders in the boardroom, hold an important role in our clubs and organisations, or are an inspiration on the field.

“As a passionate advocate for women and girls in sport, leveraging these opportunities is a top priority and I can’t wait to see how we can boost participation and accelerate change towards gender equality in sport.”

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said it is important that young girls see their female role models excel both on and off the field.

“We know the important role sport plays when it comes to our mental and physical wellbeing. It helps empower women and girls by building up self-confidence, forging friendships and giving us the skills to succeed off the field,” Mrs Taylor said.

“It is wonderful to see women’s sport continue to go from strength to strength but there is still more work to be done.

“The new Advisory Council will ensure we are striking the right balance and coming up with new ways to level the playing field for women in sport.”

The Game Changers Ministerial Advisory Council will be chaired by Christine McLoughlin AM, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Minerva Network and Chair of Destination NSW.

Other Council members are:

Stephanie Brantz, Chair Sports Diplomacy Advisory Council (DFAT), Director Football NSW;

Louise Sauvage OAM, Paralympian, NSWIS High Performance Coach;

Matthew Curll, Partner Hall & Wilcox;

Amy Duggan, Former Matilda, Director Football Federation Australia, Director Venues NSW;

Phil Kearns AM, Former Wallabies Captain, Executive Director RWC 2027 Bid – Rugby Australia;

Marcia Ella-Duncan OAM, Former Australian Diamonds netballer, Principal Consultant – Marcia Ella Consulting;

Dianne Everett, General Manager, Brand & Social – Commonwealth Bank and;

Monique Harris, Digital Sales & Marketing Advisor.

The Council forms part of the NSW Government’s women in sport strategy Her Sport Her Way, which aims to increase female participation in sport, including in leadership roles, and maximise investment in facilities.

The first meeting will be held in February 2022.