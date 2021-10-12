On Tuesday evening, I will participate in a virtual G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Meeting on Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban’s takeover in August, Australia has evacuated around 4,100 people as part of our evacuation operations from Kabul International Airport and helped to secure visa and settlement arrangements for thousands of people from Afghanistan.

It is crucial that the world’s major economies work together to support the people of Afghanistan.

We must be coordinated in our approach to Afghanistan’s immediate humanitarian needs, to demand the Taliban regime ensure safe passage from Afghanistan for foreign citizens and visa holders, and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorism.

I stand with G20 members in supporting international agencies delivering much needed humanitarian assistance on the ground. Australia is committed to helping Afghanistan build a stable and secure future.

I thank Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi for convening this important meeting.