FUNDING TO SUPPORT MULTICULTURAL MEDIA OUTLETS

The Allan Labor Government is supporting media platforms that showcase the diverse voices and experiences of multicultural Victorians and provide a sense of belonging, unity and community with a new round of Multicultural Media Grants.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt today announced grants of up to $25,000 will be available through the 2023-24 Multicultural Media Grants Program to support culturally and linguistically diverse media outlets across the state.

The grant program offers funds to assist with production and publication costs, equipment, training, or development expenses, and supports multicultural media outlets to better serve their communities.

Print, broadcasting, radio and digital media can apply for small stream grants of $7,500 or large stream grants of up to $25,000.

The Labor Government is working to ensure diversity in the media as it shares unique perspectives and fosters understanding and trust. These grants help multicultural media outlets tell the stories that matter, connect multicultural audiences, and provide access to news and information.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided more than $2.8 million in funding through the Multicultural Media Grants program to support the day-to-day operations and capacity building of 70 multicultural media outlets across the state.

Applications open today and close Monday 29 January 2024.