FUNDING DELIVERED TO EXPAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT PROGRAM

A funding boost totalling nearly $20 million over four years is being delivered by the NSW Government to help more victim-survivors of domestic violence stay in their homes.

Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the commitment will mean the Staying Home Leaving Violence program will be expanded from 33 existing locations to reach 70 locations across the state, focussing on areas with high demand.

“In trying to escape a violent situation, women and children who have suffered at the hands of domestic violence often find themselves having to leave the family home and move away from their crucial network of family and friends,” Mrs Ward said.

“The Staying Home Leaving Violence program turns that around, allowing women and children to stay safely and heal in their own home, while the perpetrator is removed.

“We are expanding this important program and this funding will now be going to 28 service providers, who do incredible work to help victim-survivors, to expand their geographical reach to support more women.”

The NSW Government has committed $4.95 million to the program’s expansion each year for four years, totalling $19.8 million. This forms part of a $32.5 million announcement in the 2021-22 NSW Budget.

The Staying Home Leaving Violence Program works in cooperation with NSW Police to remove the perpetrator from the family home and support victim-survivors to remain safely in the home. Services available include improving home security, help in managing finances, support for children and helping with complicated legal processes.

Details on a further expansion of the program are expected to be finalised in coming months.