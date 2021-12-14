FUNDING BOOST FOR DISABILITY ADVOCACY SERVICES

People with disability will be empowered to access the services and supports they need as part of a $30 million investment in the disability advocacy sector.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said 18 organisations had been contracted to deliver the NSW Government’s new Disability Advocacy Futures Program.

“The NSW Government is making landmark investments in supports for disability, but there are many people in our community who need help accessing the services they require,” Mr Henskens said.

“Advocacy helps people overcome barriers that affect their ability to participate in our community, connecting them with organisations and providers who can assist them.

“This investment fulfils the intent of the NSW Ageing and Disability Commissioner’s review into the disability advocacy sector, creating a contemporary and sustainable system that supports people with disability to access the services they need.”

The Disability Advocacy Futures Program will support more than 1.4 million people with disability in NSW, expanding advocacy help beyond those accessing services and supports under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The investment in disability advocacy, and workforce development programs like More Jobs More Care, is on top of NSW’s multi-billion commitment to the NDIS.

Physical Disability Council NSW CEO Serena Ovens welcomed the investment which has been delivered in consultation with the disability community and sector.

“The best outcomes for people with disability are achieved through co-design and collaboration,” Ms Ovens said.

“The Disability Advocacy Futures Program provides an opportunity to set up NSW as a leader in ensuring that people with disability can realise their rights, both as citizens and community members.”