From Tuesday 21 December, fully vaccinated international passengers and air crew arriving in NSW no longer need to self-isolate for 72 hours.

International passengers are required to:
• Get a COVID-19 PCR (nose and throat swab) test within 24 hours of arrival.
• Self-isolate until you receive a negative result.
• Get tested again on day 6 after arriving in NSW. Another test is recommended on day 12.
Do not enter healthcare, disability or aged care or correctional places for at least 7 days after your arrival and until you receive a negative day 6 test result.
Police may request proof of your negative PCR test, so you should carry this at all times.
International passengers who are not fully vaccinated must go into 14-day hotel quarantine. For more information visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-
19/travel-restrictions/ international-travel-rules