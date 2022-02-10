FROGS RETURN TO THE CENTRAL WEST WETLANDS

Frogs are striking up a chorus in the State’s central west, taking advantage of wet weather and environmental flows to hatch a new generation.

Environment Minister James Griffin said it’s great news that breeding activity has been detected at multiple sites in the Macquarie Marshes following three years of drought, with frogs heard calling for mates throughout the wetland system.

“The warmer weather and the La Niña event means continued breeding activity is predicted in the months ahead,” Mr Griffin said.

“Six frog species, which depend on water flows in the wetlands, had been heard calling during the November surveys. Scientists from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment visited 14 sites and heard frogs calling at 12 of them.”

The species detected in the Macquarie Marshes include the Barking marsh frog, Broad palmed frog, Eastern sign-bearing froglet, Peron’s tree frog, Salmon striped frog and the Spotted marsh frog.

Mr Griffin said frogs were a positive indicator of wetland recovery and are a critical part of the wetland food chain. They can respond quickly to water flows and their huge numbers make them a significant source of food for turtles, snakes and birds.

“In addition to recent rainfall, the Macquarie Marshes has also been supported by environmental flows to enhance river health and dependent plants and wildlife,” Mr Griffin said.

“Water for the environment plays a critical role in the Macquarie Marshes, supporting habitat and breeding opportunities for a variety of frog species between natural flow events.”