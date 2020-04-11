FREE PARKING FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

Healthcare workers will now have access to free parking at public hospital car parks, as the NSW Government works to ease the burden on our hospital workers during this health crisis.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Government is doing everything it can to reduce the stress on our health staff who are working around the clock during this pandemic.

“Our healthcare workers are on the frontline of our battle with COVID-19 and we need to do whatever we can to support them during this difficult time,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We hope this new measure makes life a little easier for our doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who are working hard to keep us all safe.”

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the new measures would take effect across NSW from today, April 10, 2020. “This means all rostered on staff from doctors, nurses and allied health staff to our other frontline heroes – the cleaners and security staff who make sure our hospitals run smoothly – can park for free at public hospital car parks,” said Mr Hazzard.

“It is critical that our frontline workers are able to access their place of work as easily as possible and we are taking these measures to ensure that is the case.”

The NSW Government is working with local councils to see how they can support hospital staff during this period, whether that be by removing timed parking around hospitals or exercising discretion with parking fines.

“I would like to commend local councils who are already assisting by improving car parking for staff around our hospitals,” Mr Hazzard said.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes said these changes will go a long way to ensure our health workers are well supported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a stressful time for our hospital staff, who are doing vital work to keep the community safe, and these measures announced by the NSW Government will ensure they are supported during this health crisis,” Mr Hayes said.

The Ministry of Health is negotiating with private car park operators at NSW public hospitals to ensure staff are able to access these car parks at no cost to their employee.

The NSW Government previously announced a $2.3 billion stimulus package in relation to COVID-19, including $700 million for NSW Health to significantly increase capacity in NSW public hospitals, particularly within ICUs.

In addition, the NSW Government has also announced $100 million to support the response to COVID-19 including free accommodation for NSW public hospital healthcare workers.