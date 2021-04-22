FREE HOSPITALITY TRAINING AT NSW CLUBS

The NSW Government has today announced jobseekers across the state will have access to free hospitality training to address growing skills shortages in the regional hospitality industry.

A partnership between the NSW Government and Clubs NSW will be piloted in clubs across the Upper Hunter, giving unemployed locals an opportunity to reskill for a job in a club.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said COVID-19 had intensified an already-acute skills shortage for jobs, with local unemployment and a lack of overseas workers such as chefs, bar attendants and kitchenhands.

“The NSW Government is committed to working with the hospitality industry to get local people back in work and plug these skills gaps by providing hands-on experience in clubs across the state,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Right here in the Upper Hunter, Singleton Diggers, Muswellbrook RSL, Singleton Bowlo and Scone RSL will be among the first in the state to take advantage of the free training and equip locals with specialised skills delivered by TAFE NSW.

“Following the pilot in the Upper Hunter, the program will be rolled out to regional areas across the state, making it easier for jobseekers to find jobs in the future, keeping money in the local economy.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the partnership with Clubs NSW will not only help train locals but match them to hospitality jobs.

“This customised training employment program will deliver much-needed skills relief for clubs and regional economies, ensuring local jobs are filled by local workers,” Mr Lee said.

“Clubs play an important role in regional communities so it’s fitting they will also become a training ground for registered training organisations to deliver industry-relevant, hands-on skills and mentoring right here in their local club or at their local TAFE NSW.”

Clubs NSW Chief Executive Josh Landis said Clubs NSW welcomed the partnership with the NSW Government to create jobs in regional areas.

“Registered clubs employ more than 43,000 people across the state and are often the largest employer in regional communities, providing an opportunity for country residents to live and work in the towns they grew up in,” Mr Landis said.

The fee-free training will be funded by the NSW Government’s Smart and Skilled program with a pilot expected to begin from July.