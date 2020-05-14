FREE COVID-19 WEBINARS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Small businesses facing challenges amid COVID-19 can receive free advice on support options available from the NSW Government through a series of new webinars.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said the webinars would provide valuable information for businesses on the following topics:

· $10,000 small business COVID-19 support grant

· cash flow

· tax concessions

· workplace safety

· commercial leases and procurement opportunities.

“We know small businesses are doing it tough and the information in these webinars will help business owners make decisions about the steps they should take to get through this challenging time,” Mr Tudehope said.

“We are featuring speakers from Business Connect, Service NSW, Revenue NSW, SafeWork NSW, Training Services NSW, NSW Small Business Commission, Procurement NSW and the Industry Capability Network (ICN).”

“The webinars will feature a live question and answer session with participants able to direct questions to the various Government representatives.”

The NSW Government has also rolled out a series of eight short videos focusing on individual small businesses from across the metropolitan area and regional NSW.

Each video provides insights from small business owners on how they have successfully diversified their operations amid the current challenges.

“I know small business owners are looking for advice on a number of issues including how to transfer to online operation, and these videos will give you tips on how you can.