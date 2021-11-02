FREE APP GIVES MOTORISTS FUEL FOR THOUGHT

Motorists are being encouraged to download the NSW Government’s free FuelCheck app and reap the rewards at the bowser, with higher petrol prices causing pain at the pump and the easing of COVID restrictions resulting in more vehicles on roads.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the popular app was an easy win for motorists, giving them the real-time data to find the best deal at the pump for all fuel types across every service station in NSW.

“This is a smart digital solution to make life easier for a smart state. The app has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times, with 93 per cent of drivers giving it the thumbs up,” Mr Dominello said.

“With higher petrol prices and more freedom to travel, now is a great time to download the app and find the best bargain.

“There is often a more than a 20-cent gap in prices between service stations in the same suburb, which means if you fill up a 60-litre vehicle, you could save $12 by filling up at the cheaper station. Using it regularly could save you up to $500 a year.”

The app allows users to save their favourite stations and also features a Trends page showing the cheapest day of the week to fill up and the day’s price range.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said officers from the Consumer Protection Investigation Unit regularly travelled around the state comparing the price shown in the app with the price advertised at the service station.

“The NSW Government has introduced this app to make sure people are getting a fair price at the bowser. We are actively making sure this happens carrying out more than than 900 inspections and issuing official warnings to traders who were doing the wrong thing,” Mr Anderson said.

“If the price at the pump doesn’t match the price on the app, drivers can report this to NSW Fair Trading and we will make sure operators are giving a fair price on fuel.”