FORMER WIGGLE BACKS NSW GOVERNMENT LOCAL SPORT DEFIBRILLATOR PROGRAM

Original yellow Wiggle and cardiac arrest survivor Greg Page has thrown his support behind the NSW Government’s Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program today, which offers sport and recreation facilities the opportunity to share in up to $1 million this year to help purchase defibrillators.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the initiative encourages sports and councils to invest in equipment that could save lives.

Geoff Lee“Up to 7,000 people experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year in NSW,” Mr Lee said.

“Defibrillators save lives and since the launch of the program, more than 1,500 defibrillators have been purchased by sporting facilities and clubs across the State.

“Medical experts say the first eight minutes following a cardiac arrest are critical. Early access to CPR and a defibrillator is essential to increasing a patient’s likelihood of survival.”

Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest while performing with the Wiggles and was treated with a defibrillator at the venue.

“I’m just fortunate there was a defibrillator at the venue otherwise I might not be here today,” Mr Page said.

“Early access to CPR and defibrillation can dramatically increase a person’s chance of survival after a heart attack.”

Heartbeat of Football founder Andy Paschalidis said it is vital venues are equipped to respond to these life-threatening emergencies.

“With more and more people of all ages participating in sport and recreation, I urge sports clubs and councils to apply for a grant and be trained and equipped to respond to these life-threatening situations,” Mr Paschalidis said.

The program is open from 3 September 2020 until 12 April 2021.

