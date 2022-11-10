FOOTBALL FEVER PITCH IN SYDNEY

Football fever has exploded with Sydney to take centre stage for marquee matches including the A-League Sydney Derby and the Sydney Super Cup featuring Everton FC and Celtic FC, while all eyes will be on the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ.

Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said football fans would revel in the big games making their way to stadiums across Sydney.

“Already a heated contest, the A-League will fire up when the Sydney Derby between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers returns to the new Allianz Stadium for the first time,” Mr Henskens said.

“A pause in the A-League season won’t rain on Sydney’s football parade with super clubs Everton FC and Celtic FC heading to our shores for the inaugural Sydney Super Cup at Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium and CommBank Stadium.

“Also this month, the recently expanded fifteenth W-League season takes flight, showcasing a mix of home-grown and international talent.”

When the A-League returns in December, Sydney FC will host rivals Melbourne City while Australia Cup winners Macarthur FC battle Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory at Campbelltown Stadium, before a Christmas Eve blockbuster between Sydney FC and Macarthur FC at Allianz Stadium.

Mr Henskens said football fans will have plenty to cheer about when the Socceroos face France, Tunisia and Denmark in their group matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ.

“This frenzy of football will set the stage for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, cementing NSW as the premier sporting state of Australia,” Mr Henskens said.

“Tickets have been in high demand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 which will bring the best female players from across the globe to NSW.”

Through the NSW Government’s 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative, Sydney will host 11 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches including the Final.