FLOOD RECOVERY SUPPORT AVAILABLE THROUGH PERSONAL APPOINTMENT SERVICE

Communities impacted by the March 2021 storms and floods can still access personalised recovery support by booking a one-on-one appointment with a Service NSW customer care specialist.

NSW Deputy Premier and the Minister responsible for disaster recovery John Barilaro said the service provides reassurance to flood-affected communities that support will continue throughout their recovery journey following the closure of temporary Flood Recovery Centres.

“The NSW Government continues to stand by communities who were hit by devastating storms and floods earlier this year, many of whom were already reeling from the impacts of COVID, drought and bushfire,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Almost 10,000 people attended our centres and almost 4,000 households, individuals and businesses registered with Service NSW for flood assistance.

“Disaster recovery doesn’t happen overnight – people need ongoing support for months afterwards and that’s why we are delivering this appointment service where customers can talk one-on-one with our specialists who will walk them through the available support and connect them with appropriate service providers.”

Minister for Digital and Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the service will be delivered by Service NSW in partnership with Resilience NSW and would ensure continued access to recovery support.

“Flood-affected community members and businesses in these seven local government areas will be able to book an appointment with a Service NSW customer care specialist who will provide them with guidance on the available flood recovery services or specialised support,” Mr Dominello said.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions designed to be more personal and more accessible and will make life easier for people who just want to keep moving forwards in their recovery.”

The appointment service will also provide the benefit of enabling one-on-one support to continue being available despite the impacts of COVID-19.