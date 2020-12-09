FIVE NEW FADS TO ATTRACT KALEIDOSCOPE OF COLOURFUL FISH OFF NSW COAST

Schools of sparkling sportfish will soon be swarming along the State’s coastline, as the NSW Government marked peak fishing season by deploying five new Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall has announced.

Mr Marshall today said that the devices attract a variety of fish species like moths to a flame, as the final FAD left Sydney’s Rose Bay and was anchored offshore.

“Fish Aggregating Devices are a fisher’s best friend,” Mr Marshall said.

“The units are proven to attract warm water sportfish during the summer months, and if you could dunk your head underwater you would see a kaleidoscope of colourful species swarming beneath.

“Fishers are today rejoicing at the extra opportunities these popular FADs provide, which attract a number of fish, including mahi mahi and other pelagic sportfish.

“This takes our total number of FADs from 30 up to 35, all of which are now bobbing off our beautiful coastline, from the Tweed all the way down to Eden.

“Not only have we made this investment of additional FADs, but three of them are at the new sites off Hat Head, Jervis Bay and Bermagui.”

Mr Marshall said the devices were designed to withstand harsh coastal conditions and have been deployed between six and 32 kilometres offshore, where they will remain until June next year.

“I encourage all keen offshore anglers to get out on the water and enjoy the opportunities provided by these great devices – hopefully you’ll hook a record-breaker,” Mr Marshall said.

“The FAD program is just one of many initiatives funded by the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust and is a great example of your fishing fees at work.”

Fishers can keep up to date on FAD deployments, coordinates and responsible fishing tips via the NSW DPI website, or by using the FishSmart app.