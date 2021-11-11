FIRST LOOK AT STAGE TWO OF $1B NEPEAN HOSPITAL EXPANSION

Penrith and Nepean Blue Mountains communities can now take their first look inside Stage Two of the $1 billion Nepean Hospital Redevelopment, with the unveiling today of fly-through animation showcasing the world-class health facilities.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said hospital staff and community representatives had provided valuable input into the design of the new facilities to ensure they meet the community’s growing healthcare needs.

“The $1 billion redevelopment and expansion of Nepean Hospital will transform healthcare in the region – bringing world-class health services much closer to home for the Penrith and Nepean Blue Mountains communities,” Mr Hazzard said.

Member for Penrith Stuart Ayres said the redevelopment project would expand and upgrade Nepean Hospital and community health services in two stages, to benefit the Penrith and Nepean Blue Mountains communities for years to come.

“This major project will generate thousands of jobs and deliver the very best healthcare available to the community, making the region an even more appealing place to live and work,” Mr Ayres said.

“This project is a huge win for the wider Penrith community and future proofs healthcare for our growing population.”

Stage Two delivers the expansion and upgrade of essential clinical services including a new intensive care unit, in-centre renal dialysis unit, medical imaging and nuclear medicine, more beds, cardiology services and integrated community health services, as well as the new front of house for the campus.

Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies said she was very pleased to see Stage Two fast-tracked, delivering more much needed health services sooner.

“We are using the COVID stimulus funding to get on with Stage Two while work is continuing on finalising Stage One of the redevelopment. That means continuing construction jobs for locals and a huge boost to health outcomes for my communities,” Mrs Davies said.