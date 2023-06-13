Firefighters rescue man from burning home

Firefighters have carried an unconscious man to safety from a burning home at Engadine, in Sydney’s south last night.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to a house on fire in Dobell Road at 6.30pm.

Neighbours told firefighters a man was inside the burning, single-level home.

Firefighters quickly doused flames, which were leaping out the front windows, then forced entry through the secured front door.

They searched and found the man unconscious inside.

The first responders carried the resident to an area outside, where another crew commenced emergency care, including CPR.

Ambulances paramedics arrived a short time later, taking over treatment.

The man, believed aged in his late 70’s, in a critical condition, was transported to hospital by a NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter.

FRNSW specialist fire investigators and an ignitable liquid detection canine attended the scene with NSW Police last night.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

It is likely to have been caused by a heater too close to furnishings in the home.

Investigations are continuing.

At this stage, there is no evidence the home was fitted with a working smoke alarm.

Superintendent Adam Dewberry, from FRNSW, said the firefighters did a remarkable job, quickly climbing a steep driveway with about 30kg of protective clothing and equipment to fight the fire and reach the occupant.

FRNSW urges the public to ensure their homes are fitted with working smoke alarms to avoid tragedy this winter.

Keep flammable materials at least a metre from any heater to prevent a fire.