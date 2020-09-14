FINDING FOREVER FAMILIES FOR VULNERABLE KIDS

Finding safe, loving and permanent homes for vulnerable kids is the focus of Foster Care Week, with the NSW Government reinforcing its commitment to put children first and to improve outcomes for kids in out-of-home care.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward today kicked off a recruitment campaign for new foster carers, promoting the different types of carers needed across the state.

“When it’s not safe for a child to remain with their parents, it is imperative that we find them a safe and stable place to call home,” Mr Ward.

“Our Government is prioritising permanency for kids in care through open adoption and guardianship, but foster care also plays a critical role.

“We need people who are willing to open their hearts and their homes to kids in care, either temporarily and permanently, so that we can continue our work to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children in our State.”

An estimated 350 carer households are needed across NSW to meet demand, with options including part-time care, restoration care, kinship care, guardianship and open adoption.

Foster carers also come from a diverse range of backgrounds, and can be younger or older, single or married, renters or homeowners. A particular focus this year is on finding foster carers for older children.

The NSW Government is strengthening support for foster and kinship carers through the $7 million, My Forever Family program. More than 550 potential cares were referred to the program last financial year.

“Recruiting, training and retaining foster carers is critical to helping find vulnerable children a home. My Forever Family gives carers the information, education and support they need to help children thrive,” Mr Ward said.

