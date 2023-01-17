FINAL TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PREMIER’S GALA CONCERTS

Seniors still have a chance to get tickets to the 2023 Premier’s Gala Concerts during the NSW Seniors Festival, with a final release scheduled for Wednesday, 18 January.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the Premier’s Gala Concerts are always very popular, so seniors need to get in quickly to grab their free tickets.

“The Premier’s Gala Concerts have been entertaining seniors for four decades—it’s a much-loved part of the NSW Seniors Festival, and we look forward to seeing our seniors attend again in 2023,” Mr Coure said.

“This year, seniors will be entertained by the musical prowess of Kate Ceberano, Prinnie Stevens and much more.

“These tickets won’t last long, so I encourage seniors to move quickly, so they don’t miss out.”

The last-minute ticket release will occur via Ticketek at 9am, Wednesday, 18 January 2023. Seniors can also make a booking by calling 02 9215 7500.

More than 30,000 seniors are expected to listen to the musical talents of Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens.

“These concerts are our way of celebrating and saying thank you to seniors for the decades of hard work and sacrifice they have made to NSW,” Mr Coure said.

The concerts will be held on 2 and 3 February at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.