FIJI’S HIGH COMMISSIONER TO INDIA PRESENTS CREDENTIALS

Fiji’s High Commissioner to India, Mr Kamlesh Shashi Prakash presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind, in a virtual ceremony held on Thursday 18th March, 2021.

In presenting his credentials, Mr Prakash acknowledged the timely provision of humanitarian assistance to Fiji, from the Government and the people of India, in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

He also commended India for the timely allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, that would support Fiji’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Reflecting on the historical ties between Fiji and India, Mr Prakash said the bilateral relationship between the two nations is based on the shared values and aspirations on democracy and the universal principles of human rights, peace and security.

President Kovind in receiving the credentials from Mr Prakash, congratulated him for his diplomatic appointment at the Fiji High Commission in India and he reaffirmed India’s commitment to further advance the bilateral relations with Fiji at all levels.

He emphasised that Fiji was also an important partner for India not only bilaterally but also in the Indo- Pacific region.

In commending Fiji for its swift response to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, President Kovind stated that India is at the forefront of global efforts to contain the pandemic through assisting several countries with provisions of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr Prakash is the sixth resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to the Republic of India.

Fiji and India established their diplomatic relations in 1971 and since then the engagements between the two nations have strengthened in mutual areas of interests and priorities.