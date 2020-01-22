FIJIAN GOVERNMENT ACKNOWLEDGES NZ SUPPORT

The Fijian government has acknowledged the relief assistance provided by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (NZMFAT) that would help uplift the lives of those in the Lau Group in the Eastern Divisions, who have been affected by Tropical Cyclones Sarai and Tino.

The Fiji National Disaster Management team and government officials have been deployed to the Southern Lau Group, yesterday to provide relief supplies to families who have been affected by the recent natural disasters.

Through this partnership, NZMFAT and the New Zealand High Commission in Fiji is working closely with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in conducting a detailed damaged assessment in the Lau Island Group and also in the procurement and delivery of food rations targeting 5,412 people for one month.

The assistance worth FJD 254,471.40 is provided through the New Zealand Aid Programme. In commending this assistance, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security, Hon. Inia Seruiratu has conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation and gratitude to the New Zealand Government for its great assistance.

Minister Seruiratu said the assistance will contribute significantly towards rehabilitation efforts and rebuilding the livelihood of families affected by TC Sarai and TC Tino. Minister Seruiratu stated that the assistance by New Zealand is a reflection of their commitment and support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Fijian people.

As neighbours in the Pacific region, Fiji and New Zealand have demonstrated great partnership in building economic resilience and sustainable development. Fiji and New Zealand also share a common vision in the area of resilience building and climate change adaptation as seen through the strong leadership of PM Bainimarama and PM Ardern.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office is coordinating the rehabilitation program for Lau Group through a multi-partner mission consisting of a dedicated team of approximately 80 personnel, including officials from the NDMO, Commissioner for Eastern Office, Roko Tui Lau Office, Fiji Red Cross, Education, RFMF, Ministry of Health, Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Offices of the Prime Minister – Construction Implementation Unit, Department of Government Buildings and Architect, Fiji Roads Authority, Telecom Fiji, Agriculture Marketing Authority, Department of Energy, Department of Housing, Ministry of Women, University of the South Pacific – School of Geospatial Science and Fiji Council of Social Services.