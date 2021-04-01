FIJIAN ENVOY PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO CANADA’S ACTING GOVERNOR GENERAL

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dr Satyendra Prasad presented his credentials as Fiji’s non-resident High Commissioner to Canada to the Acting Governor General of Canada, His Excellency the Right Honorable Richard Wagner.

High Commissioner Prasad, based in New York as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made his presentation in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday this week to mark the occasion.

In presenting his Letters of Credence, High Commissioner Prasad conveyed the greetings of the President of Fiji and well wishes to the Government and people of Canada.

Canada’s Acting Governor General congratulated High Commissioner Prasad on his appointment and extended his own greetings to the President and people of Fiji. He also recognised that Dr Prasad is no stranger to Canada having undertaken his studies there in the 1980s and could use this to his advantage to strengthen ties between our two countries.

The ceremony represented a new step in strengthening Fiji’s relations with Canada since formal ties were established in 1970. Since then, the two countries have worked closely, both bilaterally and in the multilateral space.

Fiji and Canada work closely in peacekeeping operations, financing for development, climate change, education and other areas in the UN. Both the Fijian and the Canadian Governments are deeply committed to working together across these difficult and pressing global challenges so that there is an inclusive recovery from the COVID -19 pandemic. Much of the work between Fiji and Canada over the next few years will focus on economic recovery.

Canada will remain a strong market for Fiji’s tourism and when borders re-open, High Commissioner Prasad will work closely with partners across Canada to see that Canada is a strong part of Fiji’s eventual tourism recovery.

Canada is also home to a large Fijian diaspora who maintain their strong family links with Fiji. Fiji is committed to strengthening the links between Fijian diaspora across Canada and Fiji.