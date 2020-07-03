FIJI TO HELP CULTIVATE ‘ENVIRONMENT OF PEACE’ THROUGH NEW SIPRI INITIATIVE

Fijian Attorney-General and Minister for Economy has been named as a panelist of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Environment of Peace 2022 (EP 2022), lending a voice to the Pacific and Small States in a trailblazing global initiative.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment in 2022, the report aims to establish international consensus around the intrinsic linkages between social wellbeing and the sustainable management of our environment, and call for global leaders to reflect this reality in the highest levels of decision-making.

EP 2022 will be carefully constituted over the next two years under the guidance of a panel of leading experts, including Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Ma Jun, Director of China’s Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, and Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of India’s Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

Attorney-General Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum was personally approached for membership of the panel by EP 2022 Chair Margot Wallström, Former Swedish Foreign Minister and former EU Environmental Commissioner.

“We are happy and proud to have Attorney-General Khaiyum on the panel. His experience and knowledge of climate change and other environmental challenges will enrich our discussions, and ensure that the perspective of small island states is not forgotten in our report,” said Her Excellency Wallström. “I look forward to working with him in building an environment of peace.”

At the panel’s first meeting last week –– conducted over video conference in light of the COVID-19 pandemic –– the Attorney-General stressed the need for care for our oceans and ocean ecosystems to be prominently embedded in EP 2022. Subsequent meetings to guide the report will be conducted through the coming months, culminating with publication in Stockholm and launch events around the world in 2022.

“Fiji, a country that has earned international prominence for its climate leadership, has also established itself as a promoter of global peace –– most visibly through our outsized presence in UN Peacekeeping missions and as the first Pacific Island country to be elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council,” said Attorney-General Sayed-Khaiyum. “In recognition of the interdependence of these causes, SIPRI’s ‘Environment of Peace’ is a natural next step for Fiji in establishing a healthier and more harmonious planet.”