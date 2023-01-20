FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP TO LEAVE LASTING LEGACY FOR GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL

Grassroots football clubs across NSW will benefit from more than 100 projects to help improve facilities and run programs to boost participation as part of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s NSW Football Legacy Fund.

Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said more than $3.1 million will be invested in projects and programs to ensure the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM leaves a lasting legacy for football across the State.

“Having the World Cup on home soil is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will inspire young girls and boys to lace up the boots and emulate their football heroes,” Mr Henskens said.

“With six months to go before the tournament kicks off, there is already an enormous buzz around football and this program will help local clubs capitalise on excitement by running programs that will boost participation in the sport.

“It will also deliver funding to improve infrastructure, creating more modern and accessible facilities for communities across NSW.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams competing in 64 matches across Australia and New Zealand during July and August with 11 games in Sydney, including a Semi Final and the Final.

Football NSW CEO John Tsatsimas said the NSW Football Legacy Fund will have a massive impact on the State’s community football clubs and associations.

“Community football facilities are a key priority for our game with infrastructure improvements and upgrades allowing more people of all ages to engage in the largest participated sport actively and safely across NSW,” Mr Tsatsimas said.

Northern NSW Football Interim CEO Peter Haynes said having inclusive facilities will help to boost participation for women and girls.

“Funding these projects will significantly improve the experience of women and girls within our game which is a huge win for our football community,” Mr Hayes said.