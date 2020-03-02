FASHIONS OF MULTICULTURAL AUSTRALIA PROGRAM LAUNCH

Fashions of Multicultural Australia (FOMA) announces it’s official program for 2020.

Featuring a dynamic mix of designers and cultural engagement from foreign governments, FOMA will once again leverage the universally binding industry of fashion to unite cultures, generate trade opportunities, and foster social cohesion.

Now in it’s third year, FOMA returns with the same cultural and stylistic dynamism that attracted more than 3,000 guests in 2019. This year, we are proud to bring the platform to the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney, on Friday 1 May 2020.

A sustainable platform for First Nations, Refugee, Emerging and International designers, FOMA presents a publicly accessible cultural designer exhibit throughout the day that concludes with a spectacular runway show.

Thank you to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade NSW and Powerhouse Museum for supporting this showcase of diverse communities.