”Fashion Chronicles unveils ‘Wedding Whispers’ with designers Archana Kochhar, James Ferreira and show stoppers like Mouni Roy, Richa Chaddha, Shiv Thakare and more!”

Fashion enthusiasts and style connoisseurs, get ready for a spectacular event! The inaugural season of “Fashion Chronicles” curated by Merakianz Media House, Shruti Bengre and Lovell Prabhu , is set to captivate fashion lovers with its exquisite Show– “Wedding Whispers” in association with Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik.This two-day extravaganza promises to be a runway extravaganza like no other, featuring designs from six talented and renowned designers.

As we approach the wedding and festive season, “Fashion Chronicles” will serve as a beacon of inspiration, offering a sneak peek into the latest trends and styles. The event kicks off on November 1st at 6:30 PM, with three incredible fashion shows to set the stage on fire. On the following day, November 2nd, the remaining three shows will continue to dazzle the audience.

The lineup of designers is nothing short of impressive, including Verma D’Mello, Mumtaz Khan, James Ferreira, Jaya Misra, Hari Anand, and Archana Kochhar. But that’s not all; the star-studded affair will feature showstoppers like Mouni Roy, Richa Chaddha, Akanksha Puri, Shiv Thakare, Nickita Arora, Jiya Shankar, Tanuj Virwani and Siddhika Sharma, adding glamour and charisma to the event.

This fashion extravaganza will unfold in the enchanting city of Nashik, promising two days of unparalleled style and sophistication. “Fashion Chronicles” is all set to become the ultimate destination for anyone seeking the latest fashion trends and inspirations for the upcoming wedding season. Don’t miss the chance to witness this grand celebration of style and elegance!