Farah Khan is in all praises for Manpreet Kaur; suggests Mika to take her on a date!

Manpreet Kaur is getting popular day by day and is seen giving a tough competition to all contestants in Star Bharat’s show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Voti’. Manpreet has been a winner of ‘Love School’ and also been featured on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Her wit, frank nature and bold attitude has always been appreciated. Looks like the actress has become Mika’s favourite too as he has honoured her with the title of ‘Ghaint Sardaarni’.

Recently, Mika’s dear friend, Farah Khan had visited the sets of ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Voti’. Farah liked Manpreet the most among other contestants. A video clip of Farah suggesting Mika to take Manpreet on a date, has gone viral on net. In the video, talking to Mika, Farah says, “I liked Mandeep a lot. She is very dignified and balanced. I think she can easily handle the pressure that comes with a celebrity’s life. I suggest you should go on a date with Manpreet.”

Manpreet shared the video on her Instagram and called Farah her inspiration. She captioned the video as, “@farahkhankunder ma’am you are role model and inspiration for all of the young women of our nation, you are perfect in everything you do from being a choreographer to a movie director to a perfect wife and a mother of three. This compliment coming from you is so so huge for me that I cannot describe it in words… Thankyou so so very much…”

With a unique concept of finding a bride for Mika Singh, ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Voti’ features girls around the country who are competing with each other over different tasks and games, to win over Mika. It would be interesting to see who will be Mika’s voti!