Fans prepare for epic summer ahead of public tickets going on sale

The build-up to the upcoming international summer of cricket continues today with confirmation of ticket pricing and the opening of the Australian Cricket Family (ACF) pre-sale period ahead of public tickets on sale this Monday, July 5.

The 2021-22 international cricket season is set to be one of the biggest ever, with up to 59 days of the world’s best cricket featuring the inaugural Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, the Men’s Vodafone Ashes Series and Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes against England, the multi-format Commonwealth Bank Women’s Series versus India and the respective Men’s Dettol ODI and T20I matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Ticket purchasing information

Eligible ACF members were given exclusive access to an allocated amount of tickets from today via email, with Cricket Australia partners and their customers set for exclusive access from Friday July 2 before all public tickets are released from 2:00pm AEST on Monday, July 5.

Fans can go to cricket.com.au/tickets to find out more information, including Cricket Australia’s interstate travel program, premium hospitality experiences and group bookings.

All venues will be sold to 100% capacity, except for the Vodafone Boxing Day Test at the MCG which will have an initial capacity of 85%. Tickets will be fully refunded if any venue is required to reduce capacity due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ticket pricing highlights

For the sixth year straight, entry level ticket prices for men’s internationals remain the same.

Adult tickets start at $30 plus a maximum $7.45 transaction fee ($37.45). Transaction fees vary by venue and are split across all tickets bought in one transaction.

Tickets to the women’s game continue to be even more accessible, with all individual tickets under $30, and family tickets starting at $43 plus a maximum $7.45 transaction fee ($50.45).

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The 2021-22 summer of international cricket promises to be one of the biggest ever,” Hockley said.

“The anticipation around both the men’s and women’s Ashes is building, especially as we have witnessed some incredible Test cricket in the UK. The Ashes rivalry is one of the biggest in world sport, and we hope that conditions will allow as many fans as possible to attend.”

“In addition to the Ashes, we’re incredibly excited to host international cricket across 11 venues and seven states and territories, ensuring fans all across the country have the opportunity to see the best players in the world.”

“As we did last year, we’ve maintained our entry level ticket pricing to ensure cricket continues to be affordable for fans.

“We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure that events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support.

“In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds.”

2021-22 International Cricket Season

Commonwealth Bank Women’s ODI Series v India

September 19: North Sydney Oval (Day-night)

September 22: Junction Oval

September 24: Junction Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Test v India

September 30 – October 3: WACA Ground (Day-night)

Commonwealth Bank Women’s T20I Series v India

October 7: North Sydney Oval (Night)

October 9: North Sydney Oval (Night)

October 11: North Sydney Oval (Night)

Men’s Vodafone Test v Afghanistan

November 27 – December 1: Blundstone Arena

Men’s Vodafone Ashes Series

December 8 – December 12: The Gabba

December 16 – December 20: Adelaide Oval (Day-night)

December 26 – December 30: MCG

January 5 – January 9: SCG

January 14 – January 18: Perth Stadium

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes – Test

January 27 – January 30: Manuka Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes – T20I

February 4: 1st T20I – North Sydney Oval (Night)

February 6: 2nd T20I – North Sydney Oval (Night)

February 10: 3rd T20I – Adelaide Oval (Night)

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes – ODI

February 13: 1st ODI – Adelaide Oval

February 16: 2nd ODI – Junction Oval

February 19: 3rd ODI – Junction Oval

Dettol Men’s ODI Series v New Zealand

January 30: Perth

February 2: Blundstone Arena (Day-night)

February 5: SCG (Day-night)

Dettol Men’s T20I Series v New Zealand

February 8: Manuka Oval

Dettol Men’s T20I Series v Sri Lanka

February 11: SCG (Night)

February 13: The Gabba (Night)

February 15: Metricon Stadium (Night)

February 18: Adelaide Oval (Night)

February 20: MCG

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements. CA reserves the right to change the 21-22 international cricket schedule.