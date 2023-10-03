Famous KPop band Evnne sings Jasleen Royal’s Chartbuster ‘Heeriye’ and you definitely can’t miss listening to it

Jasleen Royal, a celebrated singer, gained global fame with “Heeriye,” a massive hit topping charts worldwide. Beyond this success, she’s also mesmerized fans with her soulful tunes like “Ranjha” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kaha,” showcasing her remarkable talent and earning acclaim in the music industry very early on in her career.

Jasleen has a massive fan following, and they adore her music. Fans all over the world enjoy her songs and eagerly wait for new releases. Her music touches people’s hearts and has a special place in the music world.

In a video on Instagram, the well-known K-pop band Evnne shared a captivating video where they took on Jasleen’s hit “Heeriye.” Their rendition was impressive, adding a unique touch to the song. It’s a must-watch for music enthusiasts, showcasing the song’s wide appeal across different genres and cultures and This is definitely a proud moment for Jasleen

Adding to the enthusiasm, the diva is now gearing up for her India tour commencing on 28th of October which will continue until 10th of December, treating fans to unforgettable live performances of her chart buster songs. On the work front, Jasleen has many exciting singles coming up which will be announced soon and the fans cannot wait to see more of the star!