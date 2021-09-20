EXTRA FUNDING BOOSTS EMERGENCY FOOD RELIEF, VACCINATION SERVICES AND CULTURAL CASE WORKERS

Delivery of emergency food relief, promotion of vaccination and testing services and support through culturally-appropriate case workers are among areas to be boosted by a NSW Government funding package, to help vulnerable people and multicultural communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward said the $24.4 million commitment by the NSW Government was in addition to a $18.8 million package announced last month, more than doubling the amount to a record total of $43.2 million.

“I have held dozens of meetings with community and religious leaders during the COVID-19 outbreak. All have told me that further support is urgently needed for our most vulnerable,” Mrs Ward said.

“This money will be used for the delivery of emergency food relief, to promote vaccination and testing services, provide support and care through culturally-appropriate case workers, mental health and wellbeing programs, and the continued delivery of critical health messages through multicultural communications.”

The commitment forms part of the NSW Government’s recently announced $287.5 million COVID-19 financial support package to help workers and vulnerable communities in metropolitan, regional and rural NSW.

Those support measures include expanding COVID-19 emergency hardship payments, Test and Isolate support payments and community empowerment grants across NSW.

Organisations are encouraged to develop innovative ideas to expand support services for vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19, with grants of up to $250,000 available.

“We are looking for ideas that will meet the needs of priority groups, including recent migrants and refugees, people with lower digital literacy and those experiencing isolation and hardship,” Mrs Ward said.