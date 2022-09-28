EXTRA CHEERS FOR THE BATTLE OF THE WEST

The NSW Government has extended trading hours for venues across the State for the National Rugby League (NRL) Grand Final this Sunday.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said the later trading will enable fans to watch all the action of the season decider on the big screens in venues and continue celebrating later into the night.

“There’s always a buzz around this time of year with the grand final weekend being one of the biggest events on our sporting calendar,” Mr Anderson said.

“This year there’s even more excitement, as the Grand Final returns to Sydney, in what will be a battle of the west, with the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels set to play in front of a full house at Accor Stadium.

“The Grand Final is a huge day for our venues and a boost to the State’s economy, so standard opening hours for hotels and clubs will be extended this Sunday from 10pm to midnight.

“Year-round trading extensions for major sports and cultural events are proving popular with patrons and supporting licensed venues as they continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Venues can also trade later for other upcoming major sports events including FIFA World Cup football finals and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket finals.”

Venues already approved to trade during or beyond the extended hours can operate as usual.

Hotels and clubs must still comply with any individual trading restrictions or other special conditions that apply to their licences under the Liquor Act or imposed by local councils under planning laws.