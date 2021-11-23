EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST OPEN FOR TOURISM, TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY CHAPTER

Post Covid economic recovery indicates a robust growth in hospitality and tourism across Australia and internationally.

With vaccines rollout achieving 90% or over in many key States of Australia, there is an enormous potential for the recovery of Australia’s domestic and international tourism sector commencing from late 2021. Both Australia and India have opened their borders and effectively travel, and tourism have recommenced.

During last few years, there has been significant bilateral interest in hospitality and tourism trade. India Economic Strategy also strongly recommends People to People Connection and the effective leverage of the growing numbers of Indian community in multicultural Australia.

The Tourism, Travel and Hospitality industry is a large and diverse industry contributing to economic growth both in Australia and in India. The preparatory projects for the Olympics in Brisbane (estimated over $18 billion) offer great opportunities in this sector in the coming years.

Considering the above, AIBC is in the process of establishing a new Industry Chapter for Tourism, Travel and Hospitality.

Expressions of Interest are invited from interested members and stakeholders for the Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Chapter – National Industry Chapter Chair with a strong experience in one or more of the following sectors:

Cookery

Hospitality

Events and Exhibitions

Tourism and Travel.

The role of the National Industry Chapter Chair requires commitment, passion, experience, and strategic goal setting in achieving meaningful business to business outcomes in a bilateral context.

Interested candidates are invited to apply with a covering letter, their current CV, references, details of their experience and a brief statement on what their strategic vision is and how they can contribute to the Industry Chapter goals and objectives to: