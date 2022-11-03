EXCAVATION OF TOLL-FREE IRON COVE LINK NOW COMPLETE

A project set to ease congestion on one of Sydney’s busiest road corridors has hit a major milestone, with excavation on the toll-free Iron Cove Link tunnels now complete.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said once open, the Iron Cove Link tunnels will provide two lanes of direct toll-free access to the Anzac Bridge for commuters.

“The toll-free Iron Cove Link is set to open in 2023 with commuters bypassing seven sets of traffic lights along Victoria Road, transforming one of our busiest road corridors into the Sydney CBD,” Mrs Ward said.

“Taking this motor network underground means we can reduce the number of vehicles on the busy Victoria Road and rejuvenate the corridor with better public transport, cycleways and pathways.

“The NSW Government’s $76 billion investment in road and transport infrastructure, improves the lives of commuters by getting them to where they are going, sooner and safer. It is also significantly improving the amenity and liveability of local communities.”

To allow work to progress on key structures for the Iron Cove Link tunnel, from Saturday 5 November 2022 one citybound lane on Victoria Road at Iron Cove Bridge will be closed.

This lane will ultimately be replaced with two citybound lanes, which will open into the new Iron Cove Link tunnels and provide motorists travelling into the city with a direct and toll-free connection to the Anzac Bridge.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott says the change means there is now a dedicated bus lane from the Gladesville Bridge along Victoria Road.

“We are encouraging commuters to use the bus services with a new dedicated lane from the Gladesville Bridge along Victoria Road,” Mr Elliott said.

“On a typical weekday there are approximately 360 buses heading into the city on Victoria Road. During the morning peak the buses travel every few minutes, which means you can get into the Sydney CBD with ease on the 501 to the 507 buses.”

Works around the Iron Cove Link will include delivering additional safety and accessibility measures including a signalised pedestrian and cyclist crossing, road barriers and cladding on the ventilation facility.

With the lane closed on Victoria Road before Iron Cove Bridge, and opening back up near Wellington Street, the NSW Government is asking motorists to be mindful of the new traffic conditions and plan their trips ahead.

The NSW Government appreciates these works will cause congestion in the short term and want to thank motorists for their patience during this transition.