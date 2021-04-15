EUROPEAN AMBASSADORS ENERGISED BY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN HUNTER REGION

A NSW Government led trade mission in the Hunter region kicks off today, showcasing the region’s investment opportunities in defence, aerospace, energy and manufacturing industries to ambassadors from 14 countries and the European Union.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the trade mission is the fifth in three years and part of a targeted investment strategy that is making regional NSW a preferred choice for global investors.

Mr Barilaro said the two-day visit will include tours of leading defence, innovation and energy centres, including BAE Systems Williamtown and the Astra Aerolab, Ampcontrol, Bohemia Interactive, Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources (NIER) and the CSIRO Energy Centre.

“Showcasing the Hunter region’s investment opportunities to key global decision makers will help forge new relationships for local businesses, inject money into the local economy, create new jobs and drive growth,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Global companies have shown renewed interest in regional NSW off the back of our strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re already hearing from companies looking to expand operations locally and invest in our technology.”

“Over the next two days the delegates will get a taste of the cutting edge work being undertaken by BAE Systems on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the groundbreaking research into the critical minerals industry at NIER, a sneak peak of LAVO’s world-first integrated hybrid hydrogen battery at Ampcontrol and the world-class mining, manufacturing and viticulture industries of the Hunter.

“Since September 2018, the NSW Government’s targeted regional investment attraction strategy has secured business investment of $268 million and created more than 1000 jobs in regional NSW.

“The Hunter’s skilled workforce, access to markets and world-class research and development centres make it an ideal location for business to thrive, and I’m thrilled to be able to show this corner of the world to potential international investors.”

The delegation includes representatives from Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovak Republic and Spain.