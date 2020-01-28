EU gives disaster preparedness kitsto NDMO

The European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, His Excellency, Sujiro Seam today handed over fifty (50) disaster preparedness kits to the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, National Disaster Management and Meteorological Services, Hon Jone Usamate.

”Fiji like other Pacific islands countries is vulnerable to life-threatening natural disasters, as we recently experienced and it is anticipated that the frequency and intensity of natural disasters will increase because of climate change. Therefore, it is important that people are well prepared to face natural disasters. The EU is proud to provide the NDMO these disaster preparedness kits, which will definitely boost Fijians’ ability to prepare and protect their families from future natural disaster.” said Ambassador Seam.

The kits, valued at almost $FJD 11,000 include: Solar Power Bank, Water Bottle, Mini first aid kit, Emergency Whistle, Solar Lantern, Waterproof raincoat and Female hygiene pack which comes in a red dry bag.

“We all know that Fiji has an enduring relationship with the European Union over many years and we are very thankful to European and the European Union for this big assistance” said Minister Jone Usamate.

“This is an addition to EU’s commitment towards Fiji including the relocation of Tukuraki village, the upgrading of the National Emergency Operations Centre together with the Divisional and the District Emergency Operations Centres around the country” said Usamate.

The EU through the EU-ACP Group of States funded Building Safety and Resilience Project (BSRP) implemented by the Pacific Communityrefurbished nine Emergency Operations Centres (EOC’s) across the country in 2019, increasing Fiji’s disaster preparedness and communication abilities before, during and after a disaster.