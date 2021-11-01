Enjoying Gold Cup at the Sydney Polo Club

It is the weekend after the pandemic lockdown in Sydney. Peter Higgins welcomed us to his Sydney Polo Club on 31/10/2021. The grand property with polo ground was open. M Singh talked about Calcutta Polo Club and it’s players, we enjoyed Moët and Indian grazing box filled with jilabi, Indian street food and ferrero rocher chocolates.

Sydney Polo Cup Update :

The first chukka couldn’t have gone better for Phoenix Polo (Adam Meally (2) Ferdinand Furch (0) Jason Varker Miles (0) and Matt Barnett (-1) ) quickly putting in three goals off the mallet of Captain Adam Meally against home team Sydney Polo (Lance Sheppard (1) Nick Wayland (1) Georgia Higgins (-1) and Aonghus Stevens (-2) who remained on the 1/2 goal handicap score at the beginning of play. A late team change for Sydney Polo saw Lance Sheppard substituted for Ed Thirwell and for the home team it took a couple of chukkas to get their rhythym but it was the opening chukka that made the final hurdle a hard one to reach.

Two goals in the second chukka to Sydney Polo halved the margin but the Phoenix replied in the third chukka with two of their own whilst keeping Sydney scoreless and pushing the margin back out to 3.5 goals.

In the final chukka, Georgia Higgins scored a cracker of a goal early in the chukka and Nick Wayland added two more and with still over a minute left on the clock suddenly it seemed possible that Sydney Polo might be able to claim a second title for the day but a strong goal from Ferdinand Furch for Phoenix Polo put the win out of reach for home team and when the final hooter sounded it was Phoenix Polo by 7 goals to 5.5 goals who claimed the title.

What a great match, what a great tournament from all the zero goal teams, congratulations to Phoenix Polo, our 2021 Champions and the worthy recipients of the prestigious Bentley Cup.

Well done to Georgia Higgins.