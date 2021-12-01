Enjoying Gold Cup at the Sydney Polo Club

By Indranil Halder

It was the ‘freedom’ weekend after the Sydney pandemic lockdown. Polo game in Sydney is back. Peter Higgins (who played against British Royal at The Chakravarty Cup polo match) welcomed us to his grand Sydney Polo Club property on 31/10/2021. As polo player Mahiraj Singh (Mahi) told his stories of globally recognised brilliant Calcutta Polo Club team, we enjoyed Moët champagne and Indian grazing box filled with jilabi, Indian street food and ferrero rocher chocolates.

Sydney Polo Cup Update :

The first chukka couldn’t have gone better for Phoenix Polo (Adam Meally (2) Ferdinand Furch (0) Jason Varker Miles (0) and Matt Barnett (-1) ) quickly putting in three goals off the mallet of Captain Adam Meally against home team Sydney Polo (Lance Sheppard (1) Nick Wayland (1) Georgia Higgins (-1) and Aonghus Stevens (-2) who remained on the 1/2 goal handicap score at the beginning of play. A late team change for Sydney Polo saw Lance Sheppard substituted for Ed Thirwell and for the home team it took a couple of chukkas to get their rhythym but it was the opening chukka that made the final hurdle a hard one to reach.