ENHANCING FIJI’S MARITIME DOMAIN AWARENESS

Fijian Prime Minister Hon. Josaia V. Bainimarama and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese MP have launched a major infrastructure project to enhance Fiji’s maritime capabilities.

Building on the long-standing Vuvale Partnership, Fiji and Australia will construct the new Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami, Fiji.

The MESC will house the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters, Suva Radio Coastal Station, Fiji Maritime Surveillance Coordination Centre, and Fiji Hydrographic Office.

The project is valued at $83 million AUD (approx$124 million FJD) and will generate significant work for Fijian construction companies and local workers tosupport Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery.

Importantly, it will boost Fiji’s leadership in responding to natural disasters, protect local fishing industries, and increasenaval and coastal rescue capabilities.

The project is due for completion in 2024 and will be managed by Icon.