Empty shelves, product shortages require urgent action

Victorians face the very real prospect of supermarket shelves being stripped bare of essential fresh food and other items unless the Andrews Labor Government acts now to shore up the freight supply chain.

The government must not repeat its recent planning failures by ensuring the freight industry is urgently provided with Covid Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to ensure its workforce is protected and continues to function.

Buying limits have already been imposed on some goods across Victoria as Covid exposure has forced many people, including warehouse workers and truck drivers, into isolation.

The freight industry, and particularly truck drivers, have had to endure extremely difficult Covid regulations and testing rules throughout the pandemic and it is incumbent on the Andrews Labor Government to ensure it does everything to help the sector through the current Omicron outbreak.

Comments attributable to Shadow Minister for Ports and Freight, Roma Britnell:

“The Freight Trade Alliance has stated that unless some fundamental measures are put in place the ramifications could become catastrophic.

“Every Victorian deserves the have access to fresh food as much as healthcare.

“People are anxious about the current Omicron outbreak and we saw the result of that fear early in the pandemic with panic buying.

“We can’t allow our fragile supply chain to fracture because of another failure in policy from the Andrews Labor Government.

“It is crucial to bring back consumer confidence and ensure we can all access to all the essential food and goods we need.”