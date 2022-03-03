EMPOWERING WOMEN AS THEY NAVIGATE LIFE’S CHALLENGES

A not-for-profit organisation providing free haircuts for homeless women escaping domestic violence is one of 18 organisations that will receive funding as part of the NSW Government’s $1 million Investing in Women Fund.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the successful organisations will run innovative programs that support women’s economic opportunity, health and empowerment.

“Funding projects that increase women’s economic security is about so much more than just supporting the individual. It has huge flow-on benefits to families and communities across NSW,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This is about empowering women and ensuring they have the support, skills and opportunities they need to overcome any challenges that come their way.

“These 18 organisations, like The Pink Elephants Circle of Support that provides information, resources and peer support for women who experience miscarriages, are already doing an incredible job. This funding will ensure we can help support even more women.”

The Pink Elephants Co-founder and CEO Samantha Payne said the funding will allow her organisation to increase and further personalise the unique peer support it offers to bereaved parents who have lost their babies during pregnancy.

“The Investing in Women grant is a significant contribution to The Pink Elephants Circle of Support, helping us to ensure no woman in NSW walks the journey of pregnancy loss alone,” Ms Payne said.

This funding will also help deliver a range of other initiatives including financial literacy for young women, trades mentoring in Western Sydney, one-on-one tax and business advice for financially vulnerable Aboriginal women and free haircuts for domestic-family violence victim-survivors.

Since 2013, the Investing in Women Funding Program has provided more than $3.3 million to projects that support women and girls in NSW.

For more information and a full list of recipients, please visit: women.nsw.gov.au/