EMPOWERING FUTURE RURAL FEMALE LEADERS

The NSW Government has today launched a new round of the Future Women Rural Scholarship Program to help women living in rural and regional NSW achieve their goals.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said $120,000 is available to women from regional, rural and remote parts of the State to take up leadership development opportunities.

“Regional women are the lifeblood of so many of our rural communities – they are the ones who keep us connected at the same time they are working and raising a family,” Mr Toole said.

“I urge any eligible woman who wants to boost her leadership potential and who has a burning desire to help other women in their goals to apply.”

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program is about boosting the leadership potential of women living in remote, rural and regional NSW.

“I am also sure women in our cities will realise what amazing work our country women can achieve and how working together can make a difference for everyone, whether you’re based in Bondi or Bourke,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This program was an overwhelming success last year, garnering hundreds of applications from women across a range of industries including science, agriculture, food, health and more. I have no doubt that we will see another exceptional result this year.”

Recipients receive a place in the Future Women Platinum+ Program worth $5,500, where they will take part in networking, mentoring and digital learning opportunities.

Recipients will also be invited to attend the Future Women Leadership Summit on 7 and 8 March 2022 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Last year’s recipient, award-winning artist Zoe Young from the NSW Southern Highlands, said the program gave her the opportunity to attend conferences on leadership and business, resulting in her recent exhibition in Los Angeles, breaking new ground for regional NSW artists in the international art world.

“Thanks to the Future Women platform and the generosity of the NSW Government, I am now in a position to be mentoring emerging rural women artists,” Ms Young said.

Applications are open to women living in remote, rural and regional NSW aged 18-39 years old. Applications close on 28 January 2022 and recipients will be announced on 14 February 2022.

The NSW Government has partnered with Future Women, an organisation delivering virtual events, leadership training and a curated digital network to its members.