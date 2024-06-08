Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi, to invest in India

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a record third term to run the country.



In a post on X, the tech billionaire said his companies are looking to invest in the country soon.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections,” Musk wrote.

“Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,” he added.

In April this year, Musk postponed his proposed visit to India due to “very heavy Tesla obligations”.

He was expected to visit the country on April 21 and 22 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Musk later said he looks forward to coming to India later this year.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Musk posted on X.

Musk met PM Modi in June last year in the US, expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon, along with Starlink.

Tesla is likely to set up its manufacturing unit in India and make large-scale investments.

Last year, Tesla approached the Indian government seeking duty cuts to import its vehicles in the country.