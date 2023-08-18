Elnaaz Norouzi turning into a fashion critic at the airport is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today!

Elnaaz Norouzi is one of the most promising actors of our times with her exceptional acting skills and varied roles in a variety of film and web productions. She continues to captivate the audiences with her dedication and commitment to her craft which has also garnered her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. Known for her ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction, Elnaaz’s talent shines through in every role she undertakes. The diva never fails to level up her fashion game, but when it comes to decking up for a really long flight she is just like us! Elnaaz took to her Instagram stories where she expressed her views on people getting ready for long hours of flight.

She shared, “Okay so i have a question. For people who dress up and wear make up to go to the airport to catch their flights, how do you do it? I just saw a lady with proper hair and makeup, a great outfit and high heels, I don’t know how long her flight was or is going to be but Wow! How do people do this? I’m just happy I’m in a single piece right now”.

On the professional front, Elnaaz was last seen in Zoiea Akhtar’s Made In Heaven. And the diva is all set for her upcoming banger ‘Ranneeti’ produced by Jio Studios.