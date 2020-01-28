Ellisbridge Gymkhana Ahmedabad Celebrations Republic Day 2020

A rare occasion at Ellisbridge Gymkhana, Ahmedabad when Galaxy of Veterans and Vintage Car & Bike owners attended proudly the hosting of the ‘TRICOLOUR’ by Air Marshall Desai. The Scintillating Event was witnessed to a rare sight. When The Veterans flagged off Vintage Cars and Bikes at Ellisbridge Gymkhana, Ahmedabad on 26 January 2020 at 08.30 AM. The GVCCC (Gujarat Vintage & Classic Cars Club) organized the “PEACE & PROGRESS RALLY” from Ellisbridge Gymkhana to Ahmedabad Gymkhana. The General Manager, Ellisbridge Gymkhana, Col AK Shukla, was instrumental in coordinating the Grand Event.

Details of persons in Saluting Mode (L to R)

Col AK Shukla, Col Ruben Jacob, Col Ravikant Talwar, Col Subhash Chaddha, Col Sehgal, Col Ashok Mehta.

Rear Raw – Col G P Singh, Shri Darshan Jhaveri, Shri Shapath G Shah, Shri Bhavesh Nagar.