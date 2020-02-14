Elena Fernandes on working with Saif Ali Khan

Supermodel turned actor Elena Fernandes started her Bollywood stint with Dharma Productions ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and was seen playing a pivotal role in Housefull 4 and Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Badla’ in 2019. It’s has been a good 2020 start for her as she already has a Bollywood film that has just released ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

The actor is half south American and half Indian was born and raised in London. She’s had a successful career in modeling across the globe and moved to Bollywood as and when the opportunity came along. Elena will be seen playing love interest to Saif Ali Khan’s charecter in the quirky comedy.

Talking about the working experience the actor said, “Jawaani Jaanemann has been one of the most fun shoots, Saif Ali Khan is a legendary actor and sharing screen space with him itself is a big deal for me. He is extremely professional and watching him perform was mind-boggling. I am really happy that the audience is receiving the film so well. I wish to work with Saif and amazing producers Jackky and Deepshikha again soon.”

The actor is actively involved in animal and child welfare as well as helping raise awareness for multiple children charities along with talks at schools for PETA, WFA, US Charity Sightlife as well as her own charity I Am Change.

Elena is currently in talks with another big banner for a meaty role in an upcoming rom-com, along with that she is also working on a British project.