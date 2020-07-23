ELECTION COMMITMENT DELIVERED: WORKS BEGIN ON $25 MILLION ORANGE SPORTS PRECINCT

Rising sports stars, local clubs and loyal fans in Orange and the Central West are set to benefit from first-rate regional sports infrastructure with preliminary works commencing today on the brand new $25 million Orange Sports Precinct thanks to the NSW Government.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the NSW Government is delivering on its election commitment to provide brand new sporting infrastructure to the people of Orange with geotechnical engineers today drilling the first holes in the ground to commence construction.

“Last year I stood up in Orange and promised a $25 million sports precinct for the community, and today we are delivering on that promise and putting shovels in the ground,” Mr Barilaro said.

“I am proud to announce that preliminary work has officially begun on the purpose-built facility which will include cricket and multipurpose ovals, an athletic field and track with covered seating and a rugby union and league field with grandstand and seating mounds to sit 8,500 fans.

“Orange City Council must also be congratulated – they have come to the table with a vision and plans for a facility that will not only cater to local sports, it will attract high profile events, like NRL games and other major championships, bringing in visitors who will spend locally.

“We said we would give the people and sports clubs in Orange the regional stadium they deserve and we are doing exactly that.”

Cr Kidd said with funding confirmed Orange City Council will now push ahead with construction of the project to commence immediately.

“We have consulted widely on the project and heard community feedback, we know this sports precinct is going to be transformational for people who live in the city and just outside of town, who will no longer have to travel as far to participate in major events,” Cr Kidd said.

“At our heart, Orange has a vibrant sports culture that keeps locals active, healthy and happy and this precinct will have something for everyone in our community.

“Today’s announcement is testament to what’s possible when local and state government work together and I thank and commend the NSW Government for the funding to make this essential project for the people of Orange a reality.”

Mr Farraway said the NSW Nationals in Government made this commitment at the election and have stayed true to their word.

“The NSW Nationals in Government have delivered on their promise and today commenced preliminary work to make this $25 million sporting dream a reality, right here in Orange,” Mr Farraway said.

“The delivery of this election commitment will drive business, tourism and dollars directly into the Central West.”

The NSW Government is investing $25 million for the Orange Sports Precinct, Orange City Council will deliver the project and Council aims to have the first stage of the project complete by late 2021 with the main field and grandstand due to be completed by 2022.