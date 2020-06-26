EDUCATION MINISTRY SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR QVS DORMITORIES

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts this morning signed an Agreement with Concrete Solutions (Fiji) Limited for the construction of two dormitories at Queen Victoria School (QVS) which is funded by the Indonesian Government.

Concrete Solutions (Fiji) Limited has been engaged through a Government Tender process and will see the completion of the two new dormitories which will house 100 beds each and has a projected amount of approximately $4m.

In February 2016, Tropical Cyclone Winston caused damages to 356 schools around Fiji out of which 206 were severely damaged, including QVS.

The school currently provides boarding accommodation to 808 students and has a current school roll of 899. The school has 12 dormitories, however, after TC Winston around 80 students were moved to occupy a section of the dining hall, which has been converted into a temporary boarding facility. The two new dormitories will facilitate the current students which will allow greater space within existing units.

QVS was established in 1906.

The school has produced renowned leaders in the past and continues to shape the future of our children. The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is grateful to the Indonesian Government for their support as the two new dorms will provide better boarding conditions to the students of QVS.

Speaking at the signing today the Honourable Minister for Education, Ms. Rosy Akbar said, “The new dormitory will cover housing needs of our students and we thank the Indonesian Government for their support”.

The school will open for Years 12 and 13 students on Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Hon. Minister Akbar, wishes to remind children on the importance of education and returning for face to face classes given the closure of schools for over two months. The Ministry will continue to explore avenues that promises to deliver quality education to the children of Fiji.